Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

