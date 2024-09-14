Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.