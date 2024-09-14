Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

