Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 69,974 Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Group by 482.7% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Super Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.70. Super Group Limited has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.89 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

