Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 132.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

