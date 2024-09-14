Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,517.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $219.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

