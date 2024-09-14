Caprock Group LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.38 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

