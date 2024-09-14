Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,024 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,987,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,282,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,028,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $258.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $261.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

