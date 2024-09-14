Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.03. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $202.72 and a 1-year high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.