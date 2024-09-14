Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

