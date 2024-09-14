Caprock Group LLC Invests $150,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,489 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,983,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 32.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,262 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CX opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.