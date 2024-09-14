Caprock Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $130.10.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

