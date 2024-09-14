Caprock Group LLC Invests $237,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

