Caprock Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.
Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance
NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Almacenes Éxito S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.
Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
Almacenes Éxito Profile
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
