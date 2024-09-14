Caprock Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

