Caprock Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $85.79 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

