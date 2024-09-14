Caprock Group LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,691,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Ternium Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

