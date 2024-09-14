Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after buying an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $250,714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE CPNG opened at $23.95 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

