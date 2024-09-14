Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 337,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 221,682 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,736,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

