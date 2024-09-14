Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Farley Capital L.P. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 27.3% in the second quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 104,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 63.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

