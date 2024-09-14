Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.