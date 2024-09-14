Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,037 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

