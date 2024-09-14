Caprock Group LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.9 %

APTV stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.