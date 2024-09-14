Caprock Group LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 443,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 133,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.