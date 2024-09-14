Caprock Group LLC Takes $276,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after acquiring an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,076,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $163.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.