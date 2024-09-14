Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

