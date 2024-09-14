Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.07

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 41.53 ($0.54). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 308,869 shares trading hands.

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.07. The stock has a market cap of £29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carclo

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey bought 5,000 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,503.86). 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

