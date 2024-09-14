Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,138.95

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,138.95 ($14.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.56). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.46), with a volume of 468,806 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,188.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,166.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

