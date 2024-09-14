CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

