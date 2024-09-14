Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, an increase of 3,909.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBTW stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

