Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, an increase of 3,909.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
Shares of CLBTW stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.
About Cellebrite DI
