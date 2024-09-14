Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. Analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

