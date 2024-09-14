Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,504 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 42.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

