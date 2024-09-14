Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

