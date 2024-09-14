China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.35. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
