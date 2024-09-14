China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.35. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.