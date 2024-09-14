Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Chord Energy Price Performance

WLLAW opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.