Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Chord Energy Price Performance
WLLAW opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $42.88.
Chord Energy Company Profile
