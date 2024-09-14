Choreo LLC Acquires New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,773 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

