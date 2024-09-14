Choreo LLC Acquires New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NU Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NU opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

