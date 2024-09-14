Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 335.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

