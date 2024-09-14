Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $147.81 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

