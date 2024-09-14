Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.0% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $8,860,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 52,117 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

GMAB stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

