Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after purchasing an additional 628,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after buying an additional 567,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 884,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

