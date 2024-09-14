Choreo LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Choreo LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 101.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 736.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.