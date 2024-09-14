Choreo LLC Has $707,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,463,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,007,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RSPT opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.