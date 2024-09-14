Choreo LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $220.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.