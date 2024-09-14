Choreo LLC Has $853,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

