Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CELH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

