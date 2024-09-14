Choreo LLC Invests $699,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $272.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.