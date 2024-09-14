Choreo LLC Invests $741,000 in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

