Choreo LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 66.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

