Choreo LLC Makes New $838,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

