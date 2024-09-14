Choreo LLC Makes New $856,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $46,747,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

